Working fast, but carefully, their fingers and eyes pored over ballots and letters, boxes and sticky notes.
Volunteers from the city, Rockingham County and even from Augusta counted city residents’ ballots Tuesday as they were legally allowed to start processing them. Record amounts of absentee ballots flooded in this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded the absentee ballot process.
More city residents voted early than voted Tuesday, with 5,659 Harrisonburg residents, but about 11,238 voted early, according to unofficials data from the Harrisonburg Electoral Board. As well, 124 people voted with provisional ballots.
Ballots mailed today that are received by noon Friday will still be counted, according to city registrar staff.
About 700 absentee ballots sent out have not yet been processed from election drop-off boxes or received by mail, according to registrar staff.
Rosanna Bencoach, city seasonal assistant registrar, said poll workers were allowed to begin counting at 11 a.m. and had to be finished tonight by 11 p.m.
Bencoach said it was a “tremendous” increase from previous years.
Mailed-in ballots are double checked by staff to make sure the voter information is valid and then scanned if the information is good or they must go through a different process.
If the ballots cannot be scanned due to damage or indecipherable choices, they are then hand counted by poll workers with watchers from political parties, according to Bencoach.
“We had a few [ballots] marked in ways the machine couldn’t interpret,” she said.
Many of the unscannable ballots come from overseas citizens or military personnel, according to Bencoach. Those voters are able to securely print off and fill out ballots on printer paper, she said.
“We want to make sure these are counted,” Bencoach said.
The ballots that can be scanned are simply put through the machine.
When the results are scanned, they are sent to the Virginia Department of Elections to be certified.
Certification of the results collected in Harrisonburg is done by the city electoral board with a deadline of a week from Election Day, but will likely be done by then, according to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg director of elections and general registrar.
Votes counted Tuesday included those that were received by mail up until Monday, about 95% of the ballots received by mail Tuesday, all early in-person voting and all ballots walked in a dropped off at the registrar’s office before Monday, according to Finks.
“That was the easy one,” Finks said of in-person voting.
“It’s all downstairs and it’s taking it’s sweet time,” he said around 10 p.m. of the other 10,000-plus votes being tabulated.
Yet some votes will remain to be counted.
Finks said there should be only about several hundred more votes that need to be counted on Saturday. Those last votes were absentee ballots sent by mail and dropped off at the registrar’s office or the voter’s polling place.
