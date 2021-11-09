Mauzy-area farmer Jackie Lohr fended off a write-in campaign from Broadway electrician Ernest Calhoun, according to votes certified by the Rockingham County Electoral Board on Monday.
With all precincts reporting, Lohr received nearly 57% of the vote, while over 43% of the votes were write-ins, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Lohr received 3,358 votes and Calhoun's name was on 2,355 of 2,571 valid write-in votes, according to voter registrar staff.
Calhoun's write-in campaign was endorsed by the Rockingham County Republican Committee.
The Rockingham County Electoral Board certified the votes by close of business Monday, according to an email from Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County director of elections.
Lohr, an incumbent, said she wants to use her second four-year term on the School Board to address safety, mental health and closing any educational gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety includes outside the schools, such as when students are getting on and off buses, according to Lohr.
"I understand there's an issue of a lot of people running the [stops signs] when a bus is stopped," she said.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when it has the red “stop” sign extended while stopped to let children off.
Calhoun said that due to how write-in ballots are counted, he will seek a court review of the ballots.
"I am going to request that get pulled back out and every vote get counted so people who wrote my name in but did not fill in the bubble" are counted, Calhoun said Monday.
Due to voting requirements, voters had to fill in the bubble next to the write-in blank for the machine to recognize that someone cast a write-in vote.
In a recount, granted by a judge, the ballots with Calhoun's name on the line without the bubble filled in will be validated as votes for him, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
"I am going to push that everything get counted that didn't before," he said.
He said he does not know how many such votes there are, and it does not look likely there are enough to put him over Lohr.
"I have a feeling in the next day or two I'll be going to the courthouse for a request," he said.
