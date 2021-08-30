While sitting in a conference room at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA with the sound of adolescent meows bouncing off the walls, Connie Delamater pulled out a photo from her childhood.
The black-and-white photo featured a 3-year-old girl holding a cat. It’s one of Delamater’s favorite photos of herself.
“That sums me up,” she said.
For as long as she can remember, Delamater has been an animal lover, which made volunteering and later working at the RHSPCA an ideal fit.
Her path to the shelter started nine years ago.
Delamater retired from her federal government job in Florida and was ready to move back to the Valley where she could look into spending her days doing volunteer work. Her love of cats and being near the RHSPCA seemed to be the perfect place to start.
Shortly after becoming a volunteer, Delamater said a paid position as a weekend kennel attendant opened. She eventually found her way to becoming a helping hand in the shelter’s adoptable cat room, where visitors are most likely to see her currently.
“I just celebrated my eight-year anniversary here,” she said. “Time flies.”
Delamater is one of a handful of staff members who witnessed firsthand RHSPCA go from a shelter with the highest euthanasia rates for cats in the state to having a live release rate of 90.1% in 2021.
When she first began working at the shelter, Delamater said, the model was to simply house animals until they were adopted, but she wanted to do more.
“I started bringing in blankets and toys,” she said. “I tried to make the shelter space a home away from home. I work on making them as happy as they can be.”
It’s a task Delamater doesn’t do alone.
As the on-hand cat specialist, Delamater works closely with the shelter’s volunteers, including Linda Recco.
In 2014, Recco began spending two days of her week volunteering at RHSPCA and keeping kittens company. Recco later took on the role of foster parent for cats, which led to a number of foster fails.
“I have five foster cats living with me permanently now,” she said. “I didn’t plan on adopting, but I learned I can handle quite a lot.”
Recco said her foster-turned-forever pets started with Smokey — a gray cat with white stockings. Then came Biggie, Cruiser, Sancho and Lady Muggins.
Recco said she noticed during her volunteer hours that senior cats were less likely to be adopted, which led her to taking a few home.
“I told myself four was going to my limit,” she said, but that number didn’t apply to the additional foster cats she would take in.
Recco said at one point she had 10 cats in her care, which has become more routine with RHSPCA at capacity.
In the last three months, the shelter has experienced an influx of cats, with June having the highest intake in three years with 250 coming in. The increase in cats correlates to what is known by animal shelters as kitten season — a period of time between April and October when outdoor cats breed prolifically.
With more animals in the shelter, there is an increased need for adoptions, foster homes and volunteers.
“This year in particular, we have had more animals coming in this summer,” Delamater said. “Having fosters is just such a great need for us.”
Delamater said Recco is one of the volunteers and foster parents who RHSPCA staff know to call if there is ever a cat in need of a foster parent, even if it’s last-minute notice.
“Linda has been so helpful and staff knows they can call her,” Delamater said. “We need more volunteers and fosters like Linda.”
RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in an email that Delamater and Recco “are assets to our organization and have been integral to improving the live release rate of felines in our care.”
To continue the effort of maintaining a high live release rate, Delamater said fostering plays a large role, and those who are retired are “the perfect group of people to help us.”
Recco said that when she started fostering, it took her a while to get used to giving back the animals once they were adopted, but it got easier with time.
Delamater said the shelter is also looking to train a group of volunteers to help with kennel cleaning and animal feeding.
Another help to the shelter is adoptions.
The shelter is sponsoring two specials to encourage adoptions.
The first special, which runs until Saturday, drops the adoption rate for cats and kittens to $25. Adoption fees help cover the cost of medical care, vaccines, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery. The second special is sponsored by Clear the Shelters and will offer 50% off adoption fees to selected cats and dogs through Sept. 19.
“We want the animals to stay in their forever home,” Delamater said.
