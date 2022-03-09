Concrete industry veteran Keith Wilt leaned over the control pad with co-worker Keith Cash of Shenandoah on Tuesday as a load of mix was directed into a yellow tank mounted on the red truck.
Wilt, just like his brother, Broadway House of Delegates representative Tony Wilt, knows his way around every step of the process of transforming crushed stone, sand and cement into a finished and poured concrete product.
"I was kinda born into it," said Keith Wilt, who was vice president of operations for Superior Concrete. "I grew up playing with my cars and trucks on the sand and stone piles."
But last week, there were some new tricks to be learned by Wilt and the other former Superior Concrete workers as they got adjusted to some new systems that had recently gone into use as the Harrisonburg site adjusts to new ownership.
Late last year, the Wilts sold the family business to a larger family-run business called Chaney Enterprises for an undisclosed sum of money.
The Wilt brothers said they saw it as a positive for the future of the company that has locations in Harrisonburg and Broadway, and its 60 employees and numerous customers, though the decision wasn't taken lightly.
The new owner aims to carry on the tradition of Superior Concrete with as few changes as possible, according to Francis "Hall" Chaney, of Gambrills, Md., the CEO of the Maryland-based firm and a third generation concrete businessman who has also been around the family business almost his entire life.
The Superior Concrete acquisition is among a recent spate of purchases by Chaney, which employs 700 people.
Superior Concrete History
The business charter of Superior Concrete was recorded in the June 26, 1953, edition of the Daily News-Record, though hiring ads for the business began running in the paper earlier that year, according to newspaper archives.
Six years later, the company had laid the same amount of concrete that would be needed to build a sidewalk from Harrisonburg to Norfolk, manager and part owner Paul S. Hartman told the Daily News-Record at the time.
The Wilts' father, Lawrence, began working at the company in 1975 as a concrete salesman and then bought the company in 1982, according to a Chaney press release and the Wilts.
In 1982, the company, like may across the nation, was suffering through a period of stagflation. Lawrence Wilt bought it from a bank after the holdings corporation that owned Superior Concrete went belly up.
"I had nothing to lose because I was going to be without a job," Lawrence Wilt told the Daily News-Record in a 2013 interview. "The key to [survival], in my opinion, [since] the economy had just simply bottomed out."
Tony took over the business from his father as president and general manager nearly three decades ago now.
He said his father turned the company around and even paid off the debts it was no longer beholden to after the holdings corporation bankruptcy.
"I'm proud of my father that he paid off those people," Wilt said. "He paid those bills he wasn't obligated to."
Family Business To Family Business
Tony Wilt said he began working for the company two years before his dad bought it and, like his brother, worked many of the different roles.
"What I really tried to do was build on what my father established," Tony Wilt said.
He said the success of the company springs from taking care of employees and also looking at customers not just as a source of revenue, but as business partners.
"His philosophy was that the customers at the end of the day, they're who provides every penny that comes into the company," Tony Wilt said. From there, you can build up your employees, which helps the company to do better for the customer, he said.
"That's really what it hinged on," he said. "Taking care of the customers, which allowed you to take care of your employees. It's kind of a closed loop."
However, since he was elected to the House of Delegates in 2010, time has not been as abundant a resource it once was for the concrete businessman.
"It's been challenging, especially after Tony left for his hiatus in politics," Keith Wilt said. "He was still around, but in the day-to-day operations and stuff, he didn't have the time to be able to put in."
But that doesn't mean his brother sat idly by, according to Keith. The elected official found himself back driving a mixer truck for a couple of all-hands-on-deck projects, his brother said.
The demands, though, had the brothers looking toward a succession plan for the business when Chaney approached them, according to Tony Wilt.
Superior Concrete was by any measure a success, but there were hurdles to further growth — such as regulatory and reporting.
"We were not big enough or had the resources to go to the next level," Tony Wilt said.
When Chaney approached them for a sale, immediate questions popped into the brothers' minds.
"The thing that rose to the top is, 'Are you going to take care of the people there and how are you going to take care of the customers?'" Tony Wilt said. "That is the heart and soul of Superior Concrete."
Chaney said the whole reason the company approached Superior Concrete was that the Valley business had the same mindset as Chaney Enterprises.
"These businesses, especially concrete ready-mix, is such a localized business," he said. "You're so connected with your community and we really try to target and work with companies that take that seriously and have that leadership in the market."
He said he welcomed the brothers' questions because Chaney shared those values. An advantage when potentially acquiring companies such as Superior Concrete for Chaney is that it shares those small-business values.
One piece of that is what are called "Chaney chats." Chaney was traveling to one in Richmond to meet with 75 of the workers and their families when he spoke to the Daily News-Record on March 1.
"We allow all of our employees, their spouses, whomever, to come and listen to myself speak to the entire group around how the company is performing," Chaney said. "We share all of our financials. We talk about their benefits and so on. We bring people to help them with their 401(k)s, the rest. And all our leadership team is there."
He said the company will be hosting a Chaney chat in Harrisonburg in April.
"We do those on a regular basis to have that feeling that yes, you work for a big company, but the owners and leaders are right here on a regular basis and accessible all the time," he said.
Future
"Overall, I think it's going to be a positive change," Tony Wilt said of the acquisition.
Though there have been some rough points for Superior Concrete, its business model centered around delivering for the customer has always carried it through, according to the Wilts.
"We don't just rely on commercial work or just agriculture or just residential — whether it be multifamily or single family — and that's really unique and if any one thing or two things go down, you're not losing so much," Keith Wilt said. "That's what helped us between 2008 and 2012."
The diversity of business helped the company weather the collapse of residential construction that occurred after the housing crisis of the Great Recession, he said.
"The agriculture market stayed strong. [Otherwise] it'd have been much worse," Keith Wilt said.
And now, as the Superior Concrete branding comes down and the Chaney Enterprises branding goes up, the Wilts and Chaney see a bright future for the wing of the firm.
"We're committed to it, and we're committed to it long term," Chaney said.
The goal of Chaney Enterprises is to continue to expand its footprint and become the "best private ready-mix producer in the market," according to Chaney.
And Keith Wilt remains at the helm of the local operations, just as his passion for the family trade still burns as evidenced as he walked around the complex Monday afternoon.
"Each project is new," Keith Wilt said.
