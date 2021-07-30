The city’s newest historical marker, one for Lucy F. Simms, will be unveiled in a public ceremony at the former Harrisonburg school named after the influential Black educator on Aug. 13, according to city documents.
The marker was approved in March as part of a batch of 15 new highway markers — four of which highlight other influential Black educators or schools that operated during segregation.
Simms was born into slavery in 1856. She later earned a degree from Hampton Institute and taught nearly 2,000 students across three generations in Harrisonburg.
Stephanie Howard, supervisor of the now parks and recreation facility, said a committee came together to fill out the application for the marker in the spring.
Members of the committee included Howard, Mayor Deanna Reed, Karen Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, Obie Hill of the Harrisonburg School Board and Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, Sandra Bopp, also of the parks and rec advisory group, Deputy City Manager Ande Banks and Randy Jones of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, according to Howard.
She said Luanne Santangelo, the former parks and rec director, helped begin the process.
“Luanne kind of gave it the initial nudge,” Howard said.
Talk of putting up a marker in honor of Simms and the school goes back a long time, according to Howard.
“There had been some conversation previously prior to Parks and Recreation taking over management of the facility,” Howard said.
Howard, Thomas and Reed said the marker was overdue.
“Lucy Simms paved a path for so many young girls and boys to become whoever they dreamed they could be, and in turn, solidified the belief at the core of the community that Harrisonburg is a city for all,” Reed said in a Thursday statement. “I hope future generations will see that marker and learn more about this great person and strive to be more like Lucy Simms.”
The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, 620 Simms Ave.
City spokesman Michael Parks declined to allow photos of the marker Thursday.
It will be the second historic marker put up involving a Black Harrisonburg woman in less than a year.
On Sept. 26, a marker dedicated to Charlotte Harris, a Black woman who was lynched after being accused of inciting a Black man to burn down a barn owned by white Rockingham County farmer, was unveiled on Court Square.
It was the first historical marker to a Black woman in the state.
