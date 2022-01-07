LURAY — The black puppy bounded around the living room, poking his nose at his new owners and the caretaker to whom he would soon bid goodbye.
Hamlin, his siblings and his mother's lives were turned around from living in dire conditions outside on farmland in North Carolina to the warm care of Tabatha Casalaspro, 33, of Luray.
Casalaspro has been training dogs for 16 years. She spent five years as a trainer at Petco, but saw room for improvement in how things were done.
"When I was at Petco, I really noticed a huge need for training and socializing in rescues," Casalaspro said.
She started what became 180 Degree Rescue while she was living in Fredericksburg. Casalaspro and her son moved to Luray about a year and a half ago because of the housing market.
However, she is moving again because her home has two stories and she has issues with her back. Those same back issues were what led her to getting her first service dog years ago.
Casalaspro is a single mother to her son, Gabriel, 7, who like Hamlin bounded around the home Tuesday.
Other volunteers are part of 180 Degree Rescue and do their part like fostering, but Casalaspro's house is the center.
She reckons between 500 to 700 dogs have come through her care since she first began the group in 2015. The group became a nonprofit in 2019, according to Casalaspro.
Many of the dogs are "shelter pulls" — dogs slated to be put down by shelters because they haven't been adopted.
Casalaspro said 180 Degree Rescue fills a role in the system of helping dogs by doing this and handling surrenders. This reduces the burden on other groups trying to care for dogs and find them a new home.
The dogs that Casalaspro takes in are trained to be social and peaceful creatures that would excel as service or therapy dogs. And many of the dogs 180 Degree Rescue adopts out end up in those roles, according to Casalaspro.
She said she won't adopt the dogs out to just anyone. Those interested must commit to taking good care of the animals in a variety of ways laid out in a contract that Alex White, 26, of Arlington, and her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney, 27, agreed to in order to adopt Hamlin on Tuesday.
Mahoney said that when he and White were looking for a dog, they knew they wanted to find someone who was taking humane care of dogs to support.
As they were filling out the paperwork, Hamlin licked Casalaspro's face — even though he'd spent most of his time with a foster, his love for her and his new owners was clear.
With the paperwork complete and happy Hamlin on the leash, White led him out the door of Casalaspro's home.
"That's the point of the name of 180 Degree Rescue," she said on her porch as Hamlin got in the car with his new family. "We take them, we turn them around and give them a new life."
