Jerry Dofflemyer was driving his Ford Explorer home, down roads he’d been down a thousand times as he crisscrossed through Luray.
“My family goes back generations,” Dofflemyer said. “We’ve always been involved from both a business and public service standpoint."
Dofflemyer, 66, was elected mayor of the town he has lived in all his life in November. He was appointed to council in 2015 and was first elected to the panel later that year. He succeeds longtime Mayor Barry Presgraves, who did not seek reelection.
It was Dofflemyer's family and others around him who taught him that all who live in a community have a responsibility to contribute to it, he said.
Dofflemyer is a businessman and operates Pass Mountain Rentals, West End Carwash and Gleam Machine Carwash with his wife Nora Dofflemyer, who works at Fauquier Memorial Hospital as an MRI technologist.
He is also the secretary/treasurer of the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and a past member of the Luray-Page Chamber of Commerce.
“Luray has always made it a positive environment for business and always been willing to assist in any problems our businesses have had,” he said.
He said the pandemic’s challenge to Luray is economic, as well as medical.
“Our town's local revenue sources are pretty fixed and we use them to provide an acceptable standard of service,” Dofflemyer said. “As businesses scale back and close, I worry that those resources will become more limited.”
He also said the town needs more broadband to help attract new businesses and residents. SVEC is looking at broadband expansion into communities such as Page County, he said.
Residents of larger metropolitan areas are increasingly looking to live in areas like Luray and Page County if they can work remotely, Dofflemyer said, citing conversations he has had with local real estate agents.
“It’s not a flood. It’s a trickle right now, but people are thinking of life and salaries and moving into areas like ours, they can have both,” he said.
Luray’s new high school, new hospital and new Lord Fairfax Community College location all show the town’s dedication to building on the area’s quality of life, according to Dofflemyer.
Of his time on council, he said he is probably most proud of the town’s efforts to help Lord Fairfax Community College establish a permanent facility, the Luray-Page County Center.
Though the town may be a little off the beaten path of Interstate 81, there are still strengths it can leverage for a successful future, he said.
“This town has so much potential,” he said, still behind the wheel of his Ford, still driving the streets of the town he said he loves.
