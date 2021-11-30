The Washington, D.C., man charged with killing two women and dumping their bodies in Harrisonburg appeared in court Monday, but police are not releasing additional information about the case.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing dead bodies, and was arrested the night of Nov. 23 after the remains of two women who had been reported missing were found in a lot off Linda Lane near Country Club Road.
Michael Parks, city spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.
“In light of that, there’s not other information we can provide right now,” he said.
Parks said he could not say what ties, if any, there are between Robinson and the two women, or how police linked the suspect to the bodies.
“In the process of investigating the missing person, we were led to some evidence that alerted us to Robinson and the individuals around the same time,” Parks said.
The Harrisonburg Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department had been searching for the women — Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.
HPD announced it was searching for Redmon on Nov. 10 after family and friends had not seen her since around Oct. 24, according to HPD.
CPD said Smith had been reported missing on Nov. 19 after she was last seen Nov. 14 in Charlottesville.
Parks said the incident is isolated, and it doesn’t appear other people were involved.
Robinson appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday afternoon, according to court documents.
The case was continued until Dec. 27.
Harrisonburg attorney Louis Nagy was appointed to represent Robinson on the two counts of concealing a dead body on Wednesday and was appointed Monday to represent Robinson on the two charges of first-degree murder, according to Nagy.
Robinson is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond, according to jail staff.
