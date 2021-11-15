An Augusta County man accused of stealing a car is facing felony charges after being found in a Harrisonburg church parking lot with methamphetamine and explosives.
The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Aug. 3 at the Harrisonburg First Assembly of God Church on Garbers Church Road.
Officers found Joshua Timothy Dove of Swoope, who was wanted for stealing a 2005 Hyundai, in a Jeep Cherokee, according to HPD Capt. Jason Kidd.
Dove agreed to let police search the Jeep, according to Kidd. During the search, officers found two bags of white, crystal-like substance, according to court documents.
One bag was evaluated by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science on Sept. 8 and tested positive for methamphetamine.
After Dove was arrested, the Jeep was inventoried, Kidd said. TNT was found in the process, according to Kidd and court documents.
“It does not appear the explosives were tied to the church,” Kidd said.
A Virginia State Police bomb expert inspected the device and found it to be military grade, according to court documents and Kidd.
“It does not seem we thwarted some attempt to explode something,” he said.
Dove has been charged with manufacture, possession, use of explosive materials, possession of a schedule II drug and grand larceny of an automobile, according to court documents.
Dove, 36, is being held at Rockingham County Jail. He first appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Aug. 4. His next appearance is Dec. 9.
