A man has been reported missing in the Shenandoah National Park, authorities said on Wednesday.
SNP officials said in a news release that James Alan Cattley was reported missing on Dec. 12.
His vehicle was found Dec. 15, at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in the national park, officials said. He had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6, according to SNP.
Authorities ask those with information to contact the tip line at 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.
