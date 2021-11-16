A man threatened a city bagel store worker with a tire iron and then stole a safe after smashing through the shop's front door Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD received a call at 4:45 a.m. from the Mr. J's located at 1731 S. High St. about a reported robbery.
Once at the store, an employee told officers a man had broken through the front door with a tire iron, then threatened the employee with it before stealing the safe and fleeing out the back door, according to the release.
Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to find the suspect. The man was wearing dark shoes with white soles, light blue jeans, a grey hoodie with a dark jacket, a baseball cap and a face covering that covered nearly his entire face, according to video stills provided by HPD.
It was first thought to be an isolated incident until the investigation continued, and there appeared to be a connection with several other commercial breaking and entering crimes in and around Bridgewater, according to the release.
"Detectives are working with the Bridgewater Police Department as well as continuing to review available surveillance video, conducting follow-up interviews and canvassing the area," the release said.
Law enforcement has asked witnesses or anyone with any more information about the theft to contact detective Aaron Dove of HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2646 or by email at Aaron.Dove@Harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
