The man who fired at least a dozen rounds at a Harrisonburg police officer and a city resident Tuesday evening was found dead in his car from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" in Goochland later that night, according to a Wednesday Harrisonburg Police Department press release.
The suspect in the shooting, identified as John Finch, 21 of Henrico County, was found shortly after midnight inside his vehicle by Virginia State Police and the Goochland County Sheriff's Department, according to the release.
The officer had been called to the 2300 block of Purple and Gold Way around 8 p.m. Tuesday after a city resident reported threats.
The officer was talking with the complainant on the porch of the Harrisonburg home when a suspect fired at least a dozen rounds from a firearm toward the home and then fled the scene, according to the release.
No one was injured by the shots, though rounds did hit the home several feet from the officer and the complainant, police said.
Warrants for attempted capital murder of a police officer and attempted capital murder were obtained for Finch after he was identified.
The incident is still under investigation by the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit.
Law enforcement has asked witnesses or anyone with any more information about the incident to contact Det. Alan Dyer by phone at (540) 437-2650 or by email at Alan.Dyer@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent to (540) 574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.