Brian Mancini has been named acting director of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department after the departure of Luanne Santangelo, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Mancini is a Pittsburgh native who played Division I baseball for Ball State University in Indiana. Before joining the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department three years ago as assistant director, Mancini was the parks and recreation director for Dinwiddie County in Southside Virginia.
Mancini was not available for an interview on Wednesday.
Santangelo stepped down on an undisclosed date, according to Parks, who declined to provide more information on grounds of personnel privacy concerns.
“We wish her all the best and thank her for the impact she made on recreation and activities for people of all ages in The Friendly City,” Parks said in a May 27 email.
Santangelo was appointed by City Council as the fifth director of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department in June 2016 after the previous director, Lee Foerster, retired that month.
She had been selected from a pool of 67 applicants.
Before coming to Harrisonburg, Santangelo had been director of the Palm Coast, Fla., parks department for six years and had almost a quarter century of experience in recreation administration, according to a June 2016 city press release.
City staff has yet to discuss how to proceed with filling the director position permanently, Parks said in a Wednesday interview.
He said that in the meantime, the department is in good hands with Mancini, and staff trust him as the fiscal year comes to a close on June 30 and as the parks department begins reopening facilities, such as the pool and playgrounds.
This sentiment is shared by Obie Hill, the Harrisonburg School Board’s representative on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
“I think Brian [Mancini] is a great man for the job,” Hill said Wednesday. “He’s experienced, he’s seasoned and as you can see with some of the recent openings within the city under parks and rec, I believe he’s going to do a great job, and we are looking forward to working with him and having him as the leader of the ship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.