Pews usually filled with worshipers remained empty Sunday morning as dozens of local churches closed their doors and moved to online streaming — with the exception of few.
Christ Presbyterian Church, which meets in the Elks Lodge off South Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg, started its Sunday like any other with a worship service at 10:30 a.m.
“We are figuring this thing out one day at a time,” Pastor Bill Leach said. “It is something we are evaluating one Sunday at a time.”
As the new coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, continues to spread across the country, local officials, school systems, businesses and residents are taking measures to prevent further infection by staying home.
With few people going out, most churches either canceled Sunday service and educational classes for two weeks or provided a pre-recorded or live service people could watch from home.
Along with Christ Presbyterian Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church off North Main Street continued service on its normal schedule, but canceled its religious education and sacramental prep classes through Friday.
Pastor Beth Jarrett said she began preparing to livestream her service for Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren on Saturday as the church canceled in-person service.
For Jennifer Sensenig, lead pastor at Community Mennonite Church, the transition to online services went smooth.
“This Sunday was our first experiment with livestream,” she said. “We had a wonderful rate of participation and felt connected to God and our faith community.”
In the past, Sensenig said the church has only closed due to weather-related incidents, making Sunday’s closure a different experience.
Sensenig said it was important to continue spreading the churches’ message.
“We need encouragement to let this love and peace flow through our lives,” she said. “This is a time to seek God, deepen our faith and practice the best of our spiritual traditions in creative ways.”
Despite having service, Christ Presbyterian Church also introduced its first livestream on Facebook to allow those at home to still participate.
“Everything went fine,” Leach said after the conclusion of the service. “We are a relatively small congregation, so we knew half would stay home anyway.”
Taking precautions, Leach sent out an email prior to Sunday’s service asking people to not shake each other’s hands and to stay home if feeling ill. The service was also shortened, offering was not passed around, the nursery was closed and communion was not observed.
“It is obviously important for us to gather as God’s people of worship and do that in a way that is prudent,” he said. “We went back and forth between having a service or not today, but even if we had it, we would miss a lot of people.”
With Leach evaluating the COVID-19 outbreak carefully, he said there was no guarantee Christ Presbyterian Church would be open next week.
“We want to be careful,” he said.
As churches and congregations go to social media to provide updates and reading material, Leach said the church’s message has not changed due to COVID-19.
“Our message at this time isn’t different as any other Sunday,” he said. “As Christians, we believe Christ is with us through all we face and that is the message we always thought to work with.”
Moving forward, Leach wants to continue reducing the spread of the coronavirus by looking out for the community as a whole and doing what he can for everyone.
