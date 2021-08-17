Larry Shifflett said he was just doing another part of his job in 2009 as emergency coordinator for the city by preparing for the worst.
“It’s part of your duties and responsibilities, and if you’re doing your job the way you ought to be doing your job, you just take care of those types of things,” said Shifflett, the longtime Harrisonburg fire chief who retired in July 2016.
Shifflett had bought 4,000 N95 face masks in response to the spread of the H1N1 virus, commonly referred to as the swine flu. The illness had first been detected in the U.S. in spring of 2009 and had spread across the world, causing roughly 12,500 deaths in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
“It became obvious that the issue was very contagious, such as [COVID-19] is today, and you had the responsibility to protect the public, but you also had the responsibility to protect the first responders,” Shifflett said.
For over a decade, those masks sat in storage. And then, last year, the pieces of personal protective equipment were brought out of their boxes and saw the light of day as they were worn by local responders as the COVID-19 virus first swept into the Valley.
“If he would not have purchased those in 2009, we would not have had enough N95 masks for our first responders here in Harrisonburg,” Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator for Harrisonburg, told City Council last month.
The masks supplied HFD, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, according to Helmuth.
Public and private hospitals, health groups, first responders and members of the public struggled to get PPE at the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year and a half ago. Much of the production had moved overseas. Demand for PPE swelled and the production and supply lines simply could not cope.
“Who would have thought one of the biggest issues in this would’ve been PPE for the first responders,” Shifflett said. “It’s never been an issue before because it’s always been available.”
During the years since the swine flu outbreak, Helmuth has helped maintain the supply of PPE, important during other health emergencies that luckily did not find their way to American shores, such as Ebola.
Helmuth said there were also procedures in place during the Ebola outbreaks in West Africa several years ago. Ebola is a virus that killed 11,325 people in seven countries during its most recent outbreak between 2014 and 2016.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said Shifflett and Helmuth had the “imagination” to think about what could go wrong and how to best prepare for it — such as a previously unknown virus like COVID-19.
Helmuth and Shifflett said there are responses required by the state, and local emergency response groups make their own tweaks to make the response as effective as possible to any threat — biological, chemical, radiological or nuclear.
Local emergency services such as HFD work closely with the Central Shenandoah Health District and Virginia Department of Health for planning for biological disaster responses, Helmuth said.
“There’s a lot of stuff we kept [from previous biological emergencies] that we kept from back then and were able to tweak and apply for COVID-19,” Helmuth said. “At the end of COVID-19, we’ll do the same thing where we’ll take that information, save it and whenever there is another biological issue like this, we can bring it back out and implement things” that work.
He said tweaks often need to be made as no two situations are the same, and in responding to a novel virus like COVID-19, best practices change as more is learned about the sickness.
From now on, the city will maintain a stockpile of 4,000 N95 masks, according to Helmuth.
He said the city does not have that many at the moment because there are still delays in obtaining PPE, but orders are in to have that many masks on hand for future emergencies. The decision was a local one, Helmuth said.
“With that foundational preparation, we are now able to maintain a target level of PPE for a next public health emergency,” Fire Chief Matt Tobia said of Shifflett’s 2009 N95 masks procurement.
Shifflett said obtaining the masks during the swine flu outbreak was just part of his job, of preparing for disasters that aren’t always as straightforward as putting out a fire caused by a storm.
“It takes a little more thought when you’re thinking about epidemics, but it’s all part of the emergency operations plans and all part of these reasons that we practice and still practice,” Shifflett said.
THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED. SHIFFLETT WAS EMERGENCY COORDINATOR, NOT DEPUTY EMERGENCY COORDINATOR.
