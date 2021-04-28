Massanutten Regional Library officials announced Tuesday that Mary Golden Hughes has been hired as the newest director of advancement. Hughes will replace Michael Evans, who has been with the library since 2014.
As director of advancement, Hughes will focus on fundraising initiatives, marketing communications and community building within the seven-branch library system. She previously served as director of marketing and public relations from 2007-2010, where she secured and executed four community reading grants through the National Endowment of the Arts’ “Big Read” program, according to a press release.
Hughes said in a press release she was thrilled to be returning to the library, adding that she is grateful to continue her career at an organization that serves many.
— Staff Report
