Starting Monday, all seven branches of the Massanutten Regional Library will reopen for public use, according to an email from Michael Evans, director of advancement.
Face coverings are required and visitor seating will not be available.
With the library’s reopening, the full collection of books, audio books, magazines, DVDs and music CDs will be available for access, as well as computers and printers.
The North River Library, Village Library and Page Public Library will discontinue curbside pickup service upon reopening. All other branches will continue to accept hold requests and pick-up holds through limited contact service at circulation desks.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.