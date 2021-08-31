MASSANUTTEN — Twin sisters Joanne Smith and Jeanne Higgins leaned across the counter, a map of Massanutten Resort splayed out, listening intently to Christine Leisen of Elkton on Monday afternoon.
The sisters — who live on near opposite ends of the country, Utah and New York, respectively — had come together at Massanutten Resort to vacation and were learning their way around with Leisen’s help at the counter of Massanutten’s General Store.
Smith and Higgins are among the countless visitors to the Valley drawn by Massanutten Resort since the then-5,300-acre site was first announced for a $50 million development by a group of 10 investors at Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg on May 26, 1971.
This year, the now 6,000-acre four seasons resort is celebrating its 50th year with a number of events, specials and capital upgrades, according to Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management.
“It’s certainly a milestone that everybody is excited about,” Hess said.
Rockingham Springs was first opened in 1875 as a small rural getaway near Massanutten peak for those in Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, according to June Brinkman’s book “Twenty Years Of History: Massanutten And More.”
The 1971 development led to ski slopes opening on Feb. 10, 1973, and hundreds of housing units built. Over the years, the resort changed hands several times, time shares cropped up and the resort even went bankrupt. It is now owned by Great Eastern Resort Associates, which rescued the resort in August 1984.
The success of the site has been of its own facilities, which also include a water park that opened in 2005, an adventure center, golf course and more.
The site is also another attraction in addition to other tourism hot spots in the area, including Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive and Civil War battlefields.
It’s not only the resort that has grown. Businesses and residential development in and around Massanutten along U.S. 33 have also sprung up or expanded.
“There’s so many restaurants and businesses that wouldn’t exist without our draw,” Hess said.
Rockingham County’s director of economic development, Casey Armstrong, agreed.
“All of those little businesses depend on Massanutten being there,” he said of the businesses clustered around the entrance to the resort.
Development in that part of the county has also grown in tandem with the growth of Massanutten, with more businesses drawing more residents moving in and driving even more business in a cyclical fashion, Armstrong said.
“You can see the logical correlation between some of the development we’re seeing submissions for and the natural progression” of the area around the resort, he said.
The resort also provides ample employment and valuable revenue for the county, according to Armstrong.
The resort employs roughly 1,200 people year-round, with some fluctuation depending on the season, according to Hess.
In addition, it brings people from around the country, like the twin sisters Smith and Higgins, into the Valley.
“Massanutten is definitely responsible for bringing many visitors and eyes to the area, so it’s definitely a great ambassador for the county,” Armstrong said.
Casey Billhimer, a 68-year-old Elkton native and former Massanutten resident, sees some downsides, in addition to the good — the growth and attention the resort has brought to east Rockingham County.
“It was too much of a good thing,” said Billhimer, vice president of the Elkton Historical Society. “It’s attracted too many people, in my mind, and it’s gotten out of control, and it’s going to get worse.”
For the last seven years, Billhimer worked as bus driver on the Massanutten route and said about 75% of the students he would bring to Elkton Middle School were from out of the area originally.
“Families must have visited Massanutten and fell in love with the Valley and relocated here,” he said.
However, they may not understand the people in the Valley or the cultural norms. As a result, people from Northern Virginia or other areas may try to change Valley values, Billhimer said. In addition, growth has caused U.S. 33 to become more crowded than the typical sort of Valley road it was 40 years ago, according to Billhimer.
“I don’t really like the progress that has developed because it’s caused mostly problems and traffic,” he said.
Billhimer said he and his wife now call U.S. 33 “Interstate 33 because on certain times of the day, it’s worse than I-81.”
But, like others, Billhimer can also appreciate the growth that Massanutten Resort has helped cultivate.
“There was a pretty long time where we lost a lot businesses due to Valley Mall and places in Harrisonburg and people thought they needed to” go to the city for everything, he said.
East Rockingham residents now have alternatives to having to fight traffic on U.S. 33 and then potentially bump into more traffic or be overwhelmed by college students while trying to eat or buy items in the city, according to Billhimer.
“Now, I can see the restaurants in particular [and other businesses doing well] because people don’t want to get into a mess in Harrisonburg,” he said.
To celebrate the half century of Massanutten, Hess said the resort will host a hall of fame fundraiser on Nov. 20 to raise money for the local skiing and snowboarding team and offering special discounts.
Massanutten is also asking members of the public to submit videos or photos of the resort between the 1970s and 1990s by Sept. 30 for the resort to use on social media as marketing material and to showcase at the resort.
