Massanutten Resort has ceased all sales operations for its timeshare units and tours of properties, according to Kenny Hess, the director of sports and safety.
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order restricting social gatherings and business operations to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Before that, he ordered certain “nonessential businesses” to close, also in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 23. Nonessential businesses ordered to close included gyms, bowling alleys and other recreation ventures.
Virginia State Police responded to calls about resort staff still providing tours of properties to prospective customers over the weekend, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the state police.
“We had several complaints about [Massanutten Resort staff] not complying with [Northam’s directive] so we did respond,” Coffey said in a Tuesday morning interview.
He said a state trooper spoke to management about the executive order and “warned” staff, but no charges were filed.
In addition to halting tours, resort staff has also stopped taking reservations, according to Hess.
“We’re not taking any new reservations whether they be timeshare owners or renters or timeshare trades,” he said.
Hess said the moratorium on reservations would stay in effect until the restrictions from Northam’s executive order are lifted, which is set for June 10.
On Tuesday, the resort sent out an open letter to Massanutten residents outlining the measures it had taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hess, the resort changed its tours to suit the COVID-19 spread-reducing requirements three weeks prior.
He said staff had continued doing smaller tours and then individual tours, but by Tuesday evening, he said they had stopped entirely to comply with the state mandate.
