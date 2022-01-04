Fifth-generation Rockingham County farmer Matt Lohr will be Virginia's next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the transition team of incoming Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Lohr has held many leadership positions in the past including as a House of Delegates representative between 2006 and 2010, a former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and former head of the Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Lohr's "other career experiences include serving as Director of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, teaching middle school agriscience, operating his own leadership development company, and serving as President of Valley Pike Farm, Inc., his family’s farming operation," according to the release.
Youngkin has also appointed Joseph Guthrie, a Pulaski County farmer, commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Guthrie has previously been the president of the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau, president of Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Faculty Association, according to the release.
Guthrie "was appointed by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board and was appointed by former Governor Bob McDonnell to the Virginia Cattle Industry Board," according to the release.
He has also served on the Pulaski County School Board and Board of Supervisors and studied agriculture economics and international beef in college as a Fulbright Scholar. — Staff Reports
