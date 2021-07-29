Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe announced today an agriculture plan that aims to increase exports, create new processing facilities, increase innovation and expand broadband in the sector.
The center of the plan, called Growing Greener Pastures, is supporting small businesses, such as small farmers and foresters, according to a press release.
To do this, the plan calls for an expansion of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, fully funding the Agriculture Best Management Practice Cost Share program and creating new family farms while increasing access to locally grown food.
The plan also includes increased funding for Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grants, used for agriculture business expansions and startups, in addition to bolstering the agriculture labor force through partnerships with higher education institutions and providing broadband access for producers.
“These goals will open up new markets for farmers and attract state-of-the-art meat and dairy processing facilities, establishing Virginia as a major supplier of specialty crops, particularly grains used in craft beverage production,” according to the press release.
McAuliffe is running for governor for a second time. He was first elected in 2013. Virginia governors cannot seek consecutive terms.
During his time in office, McAuliffe established Virginia Grown: Homegrown By Heroes. The program aimed to help military veteran farmers and cut red tape for small farms, according to the release. In 2018, Virginia agriculture exports reached $2.97 billion, according to data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
This year, McAuliffe is facing Republican Glenn Youngkin, another businessman, for the governor’s mansion.
Growing Greener Pastures is the 18th proposal McAuliffe has released detailing plans to improve the state.
“Agriculture and forestry are the backbone of Virginia’s thriving economy, but they need the Commonwealth’s support as we continue to rebuild a stronger post-COVID economy and move Virginia forward,” McAuliffe said in the press release. “As governor, I will make sure Virginia leads the way in agricultural innovation by expanding training partnerships with community colleges and institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth, creating new markets for Virginia-grown agricultural products, and expanding broadband access to every Virginian.”
