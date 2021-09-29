Valley residents on Medicare, like those across the country, have the opportunity soon to potentially save money on their prescriptions, according to local experts.
The open enrollment period for Medicare Part D starts on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. During that time, recipients can review their plan and see which is the best for their wallet and health, according to Amy Adkins, Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program coordinator with Valley Program for Aging Services.
"There are 30 choices this year, and people are having to navigate among 30 different drug plans, so we're helping to review the coverage based on the medication they take and then pick the one with as low a premium as possible and as low co-pays at the pharmacy as possible," she said.
The number of Part D plans has increased since Part D was first rolled out in 2006, according to Adkins.
Even if patients' medication doesn't change year to year, it is still important to review because insurance companies' agreements and deals may change, causing price fluctuations in a certain Part D plan, she said.
Last year, VPAS helped 1,100 people review their Medicare Part D plans over the seven-week open enrollment period between mid-October and early December. In total, new plans saved those 1,100 a combined $690,890 in drug costs, according to Adkins.
"We hear this story time and time again," Adkins said. "When someone comes to the pharmacy in January and nothing's changed with them and they're paying so much more for the medications because their plan changed the coverage and they didn't review what the changes were going to be."
Cost increases can be large in the same plan, for generic and name-brand drugs, she said.
"It can be a surprise to stay in the same plan with the same medication and the insurance company decides to change the tier — the level of coverage — and they might bump [up the price] and instead of paying $2 a month for a generic drug, it could be $15 a month," she said.
However, this jump can also be more extreme, such as from $45 a month to $150, according to Adkins.
Elkton Family Pharmacy is one of the local pharmacies that helps Valley residents review their Part D plan.
"It all started because I had a retired nurse who came in the store in Orange, and she she said she was getting all this mail and said, 'I don't understand all this stuff. Can you help me?'" said John Seymour, owner of Elkton Family Pharmacy and two other independent pharmacies.
That year, 2007, Seymour helped the nurse and about five other people, he said. It has grown to the point where people in all three of his stores are trained to go over Medicare Part D plans to help people find the plan best for them.
Now, the pharmacies help 300 to 400 people a year review their plans and do not steer them toward any specific one, he said. People who change plans save about $800 a year on average, according to Seymour.
Staff at the pharmacies will show people their plan, and if it has changed, how, he said. In addition, staff will show people two of the least costly choices overall — one with a deductible and one without a deductible, according to Seymour.
"The most I've ever saved anybody was about $17,000, and that's because she was on some biological [medication] that her plan just wasn't covering," Seymour said.
Over half of Medicare holders don't review their Part D coverage annually, according to a survey of 155 participants conducted between July 13 and Aug. 19 by MedicareResources.org.
About a third said they didn't review it because they didn't understand how to or they didn't need to review the plan, while 18% said they let it renew each year without checking to see if they could get drugs cheaper, and nearly 10% said they check their plan every few years to see if they could save money, according to the data.
Seymour said some people don't end up needing to change plans, but they still appreciate keeping track.
"There are times when we go through this process and they don't change, but at least they feel they've done the research and they're where they need to be," he said.
Adkins said Medicare recipients often don't realize they could have assistance in affording their drugs and can apply to be on a Part D plan.
"It's not being made clear enough to them that they need to take action to make a purposeful enrollment to Part D," Adkins said. "Part D [enrollment] is not automatic for most people. People have to make an intentional act to look at what drug coverage they want and make the enrollment happen, and that's where VPAS would come in."
However, if they miss the deadline on Dec. 7, they will be unable to get a Part D plan until open enrollment begins again in 2022 on Oct. 15. The drug premium increases for each year a Medicare recipient doesn't enroll in Part D, she said.
Adkins said "it's all hands on deck" during the seven weeks of open enrollment as staff members help Valley residents review their Part D plans for any changes or needs of the Medicare recipient.
"It's smart to review because you might find significant changes in cost in the new year, and those that don't act by Dec. 7 will have to roll with the costs their insurance dictates," Adkins said.
