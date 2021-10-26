A memorial service for Carlyle Whitelow has been set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, located at 420 College View Drive, in Bridgewater.
Masks will be required.
Whitelow, 89, a Rockingham County and Bridgewater legend, died Oct. 15 at Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Numerous Bridgewater residents, elected officials, and former Bridgewater College staff said Whitelow's impact on the town and Shenandoah Valley may never be fully known because of the intangible nature of his contributions of love, compassion, care and hard work. This spanned across institutions, such as BC, and civic groups, such as the Ruritans, the Rotary Club and more.
One thing he was widely known for was waving to travelers in the mornings outside the Bridgewater Dairy Queen.
— Staff Reports
