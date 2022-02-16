The lawyer of the suspected shooter in the Feb. 1 deaths of two Bridgewater College campus officers told the court Wednesday he has reason to believe his client has undiagnosed schizophrenia.
Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, appeared in Rockingham County General District Court for the second time as lawyers and Judge John Hart discussed how he will be evaluated for mental issues.
Campbell's attorney, Harrisonburg lawyer Gene Hart, said he has talked with the suspect's family and reviewed his mental health history, which has led him to believe the man may have undiagnosed schizophrenia.
The mental disorder has psychotic symptoms including a loss of sense of reality, hallucinations and delusions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Campbell’s mother, Cheryl Campbell of Hanover County, said he has mental issues and is need of help.
“My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him,” his mother told the Times-Dispatch.
Campbell appeared at the court proceeding virtually and did not say anything throughout the hearing. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond, charged in the shooting deaths of John Painter, former Grottoes police chief and Bridgewater College campus police officer, and college safety officer J.J. Jefferson in Feb. 1 attack on the college campus that rocked the community and Valley.
Campbell, formerly of Ashland, had dropped out of Bridgewater College. He had been living in town at the time of the shooting.
Gene Hart said he is seeking to learn Campbell's sanity at the time of the offense, not his client's overall competency.
John Hart authorized a mental health review, which will be done either at the Rockingham County Jail or Western State Hospital in Staunton if Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson deems it necessary.
The evaluation will be conducted by the same doctor the court typically uses for defendant mental health evaluations.
Campbell's next appearance is slated for May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Campbell faces five felony charges including first-degree murder.
