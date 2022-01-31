Mental health services offered at the Rockingham County Jail are meant not just to help inmates through mental health problems while incarcerated, but to help them defeat issues even after release, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Before someone enters the jail population, they are given a mental health screening, and that is a key part of preventing extreme situations such as suicide attempts, according to Hutcheson.
“The services are the way you prevent it,” he said. “It’s very difficult, if not impossible, even in a controlled setting like a jail, [to stop self harm]. It’s always possible for someone who’s intent on doing so.”
There were two suicides at the Rockingham County Jail last year, with the most recent before then in 2013, according to Hutcheson.
“Unfortunately, there’s no [humane] means of absolute prevention,” he said.
If an incident raises concern of jail staff, inmates can be put on watch where they are regularly checked on over time spans such as 10- or 15-minute intervals.
Additionally, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board has staff members at the jail to offer services, such as the mental health screening.
One position is full time as a case manager and another position, which is a nurse practitioner, handles psychological evaluations and medication management, according to Rebekah Brubaker, director of behavioral health services at the Community Services Board.
The jail case manager “stays very busy,” Brubaker said. “She always has a list of folks who have been identified by jail staff or [who have] self-referred, so she’s following up with people daily.”
Brubaker said the nature of the position, like many jobs in mental health support, is providing people with tools and skills they need to overcome their issues.
“That’s very much what happens for the jail case manager,” she said.
In addition to support within the jails, when inmates are released, they are also able to get support from a staff member at the local office of the Department of Social Services. There, former inmates can get help obtaining accommodation and other necessities to avoid a potential situation that would lead back to incarceration, according to Brubaker.
“Her position has been instrumental in helping people get their feet under them,” Brubaker said.
When inmates’ sentences are complete, there is also a joint mobile response team that visits them to make sure they are stable and any mental health issues can still be addressed.
Deputy Ashlee Mundy, of Broadway, and CSB worker Chuck Prater, of Staunton, had returned to the jail on Friday afternoon after visiting a someone who has become involved in the legal system in Fulks Run.
They said they travel an average of 150 miles to see about seven different clients every day.
A form they provide includes their contact information, and how to get emergency mental support from groups such as the Community Services Board or a regular mental health appointment.
“The idea is that hopefully, responding to offer more services, check in and if they need something, helping them to access more resources,” Brubaker said.
