For the past few years, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School has been developing, implementing and expanding a STEM Academy, and the effort is being recognized at the state level.
The class integrates content from different subjects and provides a hands-on learning environment that allows students to solve real-world problems and be involved in projects that make learning more engaging.
The J. Frank Hillyard STEM Academy will be recognized as a "Program that Works" at a conference of the Virginia Math and Science Coalition in Richmond today.
The STEM Academy officially began as a pilot program in January 2016. After a few years of collaboration among teachers, the STEM Academy had 21 eighth-grade students during the 2018-19 school year.
This year, the STEM Academy expanded to seventh- and eighth-graders. There are now 96 students in the academy — 28 in the eighth-grade program, 47 in the seventh-grade program and 21 in an eighth-seventh hybrid program.
STEM education at the middle school level typically focused primarily on advanced math. Hillyard’s academy seeks to include more students, capitalizing on a strong interest in science.
Because the students are in class together for the entire the afternoon, instead of switching classes like most middle school students, they are more closely knit and more comfortable with each other.
The focus draws from both traditional science, technology, engineering and math curricula, as well as English curricula.
Seventh-grader Briana Phillips said of the STEM Academy, "I like it. It's easier than sixth-grade science was because I can see it all for myself."
Mason Lopez said he's enjoying the academy so far as a seventh-grader, and he likes the projects and the fact that not everything is just writing things down.
A number of students said the STEM Academy is their favorite part of the day, and they wished their other classes were as hands-on.
"I don't like school except for these classes," said Trenton Moon-Brown. "I would rather stay in this class all day where you get to do more hands-on stuff."
Rhett Armentrout said the STEM Academy is good for students who seek something outside of the "traditional" classroom setting.
"The capstone research project is my favorite because I get to invent something of importance to make the world better and that interests me."
Rebecca Cox, a JFHMS mom, said of the program: "The STEM Academy has been great for my son. He created a positive student/teacher relationship last year, so this year he has been able to build that rapport more with Mr. Haun and Mrs. Highland. The program allows him to not feel stressed about classwork overload. He is able to step outside his comfort area with a group of boys that he feels comfortable with and participate in things like a talent show, helping to serve breakfast, and standing in front of people to be recognized for an award."
