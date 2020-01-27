The counties of Bath and Rockbridge, along with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and the BARC Electric Cooperative, have been awarded a $2.2 million grant to expand broadband in Bath and Rockbridge, according to a press release from the CSPDC.
The money, part of a $18.3 grant package for a dozen Virginia projects, will be used to lay 314 miles of gigabit last mile fiber for roughly 1,100 businesses and homes. BARC will also move to extend services to a further 1,165 units beyond the area covered by the grant.
The total cost of the project will be shouldered by BARC and the counties of Rockbridge and Bath, along with grant to cover the $17.8 million price tag.
-- Staff Reports
