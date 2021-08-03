The Harrisonburg Police Department announced Tuesday morning that a 79-year-old city man reported missing Sunday has been located safely in Petersburg, W.Va.
The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Rodney Turnboo after city police reported the man missing from his Northeast neighborhood home.
The search began after responding to a report of a missing elderly man in the 500 block of East Rock Street at 10:30 a.m.
