The James Madison Police Department is working the Dayton town staff to return street signs that had been stolen from the town and were found in a campus dorm, according to a Wednesday email from Mary-Hope Vass, university spokesperson.
She said about 17 signs, including a railroad sign, were found in the dorm building, and several students were identified for taking them.
The signs are being returned, and charges are pending as the investigation continues, Vass said.
— Staff Reports
