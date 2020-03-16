Broadway-Timberville Rotary Meeting Canceled
The Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club will not meet this week due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The club normally meets Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Town and Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Federal Workers Meeting Called Off For March
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 164's monthly lunch meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Traditions Family Restaurant is canceled.
Kiwanis Club Cancels Meetings Till April
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club has canceled its Tuesday meetings scheduled for this week, March 24, March 31, and April 7 as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak. The club will tentatively meet again on April 14.
The club usually meets on Tuesdays at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about Kiwanis Club meeting, contact Steve Alvis at 435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary's Spaghetti Dinner Postponed
The Bridgewater Rotary Club's annual spaghetti dinner, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.
The club normally meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
— Staff Report
