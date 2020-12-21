For years, farmers have advocated for more financial and technical support when it comes to livestock fencing.
The practice is a double-edged sword.
Fencing perennial streams can reduce nutrients and feces from entering waterways when livestock pass through, which would help to achieve the water quality goals in Virginia’s final Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan.
On the other hand, streamline fencing is costly.
But a light has shined at the end of the tunnel.
Following an increase in livestock fencing program participation, the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board recently voted in favor of supporting a new fencing reimbursement program called the Small Herd Initiative.
The program, which was allocated $2.26 million in state funding and starts on July 1, would put more money into the hands of small cattle operators.
“What we are attempting to do through the Small Herd funding is offer extra incentives,” said Darryl Glover, director of the Soil and Water Conservation division of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Extra incentives would help to achieve Phase III’s goal for the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen entering the Chesapeake Bay by 2025 and avoid making fencing mandatory.
During the 2020 General Assembly session, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration proposed legislation that would make fencing mandatory for any operator with 20 or more bovines in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by July 1, 2026.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, disagreed with the proposal. After speaking with the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Agriculture Business Council and various Soil and Water Conservation Districts, he came up with a substitute that made installing best management practices more palatable.
But funding for best management practices in Virginia’s Agricultural Cost Share program is lacking.
During a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Kate Wofford, executive director of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said the state does a needs assessment for the cost share program every few years. The most recent assessment determined that $100 million a year is needed.
During the 2020 General Assembly session, the state budget allocated only $66.6 million for the program over two years, with an additional $4.5 million for technical assistance.
With a shortfall in allocated funding and cost share assistance programs in high demand, more challenges began to be presented during a time when farmers were on the brink of being mandated to install streamline fencing.
Then the Department of Conservation and Recreation got to work.
During a previous interview, Glover said in June that additional incentives were needed for operators when it came to voluntary conservation efforts, as well as a targeted effort toward small operators who have less than 20 cattle.
While the next step was to use available resources to provide incentives for operators to conduct conservation practices, Glover said DCR began working toward those efforts in 2019.
“One of the things that the Department of Conservation and Recreation has already done as of July 1, 2019, is that we introduced several additional options for streams exclusion that we feel will help almost any situation to give operators many more options as to how they can exclude cattle,” he said in June. “We no longer necessarily require a 35-foot buffer. We have a multitude of practices now that farmers can choose from.”
Another change was increasing the reimbursement rate for farmers who install streamline fencing from 75% to between 85 to 100%, depending on the width of streamline buffers and timeline to maintain fences.
The aftermath from that resulted in an increase in the number of Rockingham County farmers signing up for fencing programs, according to Tom Pelton with the Environmental Integrity Project.
Pelton said the number of county farmers went from an average of roughly eight sign-ups per year during fiscal years 2016 to 2019 to 12 in FY20 and 20 within the first five months of FY21.
“Statewide, the number of farmers enrolling in the program more than doubled to 692 in fiscal 2020 and are on a pace for more than 900 in fiscal 2021, according to statistics from the Department of Conservation and Recreation,” Pelton said. “More than half of these farms, 379 in fiscal 2020, and 173 so far in fiscal 2021, are installing extra wide 50-foot buffers, which are more protective of water quality than the standard 35-foot buffer.”
Pelton said Virginia deserved praise for taking action to address a chronic water pollution problem that leaves waterways unsafe to swim in.
“The commonwealth remains far behind in its bay cleanup goals for streamside fencing,” he said. “But these increased payments to farmers and reimbursement rates appear to be working to help close the gap.”
