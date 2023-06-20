WEYERS CAVE — Long before her first students arrived, Stephanie Dawley — agriculture nutrient management coordinator for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation — prepared her class materials for the day.
Dawley planned two different training school sessions held June 6–7 and June 12–14 at Blue Ridge Community College. The first session was led by professors from Virginia Tech which taught students the soil science behind nutrient management. The second session — taught by Dawley herself — explored the technical aspect of writing a nutrient management plan using a scenario farm.
The classes have been offered twice annually since 1996, and this year more than 20 students participated in the classes. Two thirds of the students plan to take the exam in August. Upon passing, those students — representing farmers and those interested in conservation of all levels from across the Commonwealth — will add to the growing number of certified nutrient management planners.
Nutrient management training falls under Virginia's nutrient management program which is just one part of a much larger soil and water conservation division.
Dawley has been working for the DCR for nearly a decade. Prior to obtaining her current position within the DCR, she worked as a certified nutrient management plan writer. When the gentleman who served as nutrient management coordinator retired and a coordination position became available, Dawley took over and has been leading the state's program for nutrient management classes and certifications since.
"So I shifted from working with the farmers and writing plans," Dawley said, "to working with the planners and helping them write plans for the farmers."
Dawley's knowledge of nutrient management planning goes deeper into the past than just 10 years.
"I grew up in an area that was heavily agricultural and went to a high school that had a wonderful agriculture department where I learned about soils," said Dawley. "I was really fascinated by soil science in general, so then I followed that environmental tract in college."
Originally from the mountains of Pennsylvania, Dawley gained experience in the field working as an agriculture technician for the local soil and water conservation district before becoming a certified nutrient management plan writer for her home state. She has a degree in environmental resource management from Penn State University and a master's in soil science from North Carolina State University which she earned before moving to southeastern Virginia.
"There's always crazy stories from doing field work of stuff that you find out there," reflected Dawley, "like the wildlife you literally run into when visiting farms. It's a lot of fun to be out in the field meeting farmers on their properties. Most of the time, when you come out they love to show you around their farms and have a lot of pride in [the work they have done]."
What is a nutrient management plan?
Dawley has the answer.
"The whole point of the nutrient management plan is that it will match soil needs with crop needs to what nutrients are already present so that [the farmer] is not over or under applying either manure or blended fertilizer," explained Dawley. "It's really not anything complicated, but it's really helpful to the farmer to manage purchases, use manure [efficiently] and get the best yield out of that field that they can."
While the term "nutrient management" seems scientific and somewhat complex, the concept and the process is quite basic.
First, samples are taken from each of the fields in which the soil is tested for levels of specific nutrients as well as the acidity of the soil — most agronomic crops need a soil pH of six point two. Samples are also taken of the manure that is used to see what is actually in that fertilizer source already. The farmer then decides what crops are going to be grown on those fields and calculates the amount of nutrients each of those specific crops will need.
According to Dawley, Nutrients refer to nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium — the three main naturally occurring chemical elements that can be sourced from cow manure, poultry litter or commercial fertilizers. On a written plan, those nutrients are referenced by the letters N, P and K. Nitrogen is actually the only nutrient not represented by a soil test since it does not remain in the soil for an extended period of time.
Nutrient management plans are written for a three year period and can be modified as crop plans are adjusted.
"Corn needs one pound of nitrogen per bushel for example, so if you're looking at an acre expected to produce 130 bushels of corn you'll need to apply 130 pounds of nitrogen," Dawley said, "and each crop has a different need that way which is met through either a manure source or commercial fertilizer. You'd write the plan based on the need of what that crop is and what you have readily available to use."
A farm is not required by state law to have or follow a nutrient management plan unless it is part of special use permit qualifications. For example, if an operation has more than 200 confined beef cattle, 400 dairy cattle or 20,000 chickens they are required to hold a Virginia pollution abatement permit administered by the Department of Environmental Quality in which a nutrient management plan is part of the application process.
However, farmers often follow a nutrient management plan simply because it falls into the best management practice suite. A properly written plan not only saves the farmer money on fertilizing expenses — and allows them to participate in statewide cost-share programs — but it also keeps a field in production for as long as possible and reduces negative impacts on the environment.
"I noticed that Virginia was ahead of the curve when it came to nutrient management," said Dawley. "It's a very solid program."
Nutrient management plans have been around since the 1970s when biologists realized that nitrogen and phosphorous — when applied in excess — can be detrimental to water quality.
Plants can only absorb so much nitrogen and then the rest leaches into groundwater or carried by runoff into nearby streams. High nitrates in water sources are dangerous to human health. High levels of phosphorous can cause eutrophication in the form of algal blooms which kill native grasses and wildlife. At the time, the Chesapeake Bay experienced a massive dead zone in which Virginia's nutrient management program was part of the solution — a solution that has been part of a pilot clean-up program for the rest of the country.
"In general, it's been a really great tenure of meeting wonderful people and getting to write plans for beautiful farms," Dawley said. "Some of the best ones are the small farmers who are trying to make a better farm for themselves and their family and knowing that they are taking your advice to heart and that you are helping them out is really [rewarding]."
With that being said, Dawley feels that everybody — even homeowners — should follow a nutrient management plan for many of the same reasons that the farmer should.
Virginia currently has 393 certified agriculture nutrient management planners in addition to 92 certified turf nutrient management planners. More than 50 of those planners are certified in both categories. After last week's classes and the upcoming exam, a few more will be added to the ranks.
For more information about nutrient management planning in the state of Virginia, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nutmgt online.
