Mount Crawford Boy Battles Rare Form Of Cancer

MOUNT CRAWFORD — To many, Asher Harris is known as the boy on the little red bike.
His feet too short to reach the pedals, Asher can be seen across a backyard with a smile on his face as his grandmother pushes him along in the red Radio Flyer tricycle.
The nickname was coined by his nurses at the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he receives his chemotherapy treatments every three weeks.
Asher isn’t like any other 19-month-old child. He lives with a form of cancer called langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, which he has had most of his life.
“Most days you wouldn’t know he is sick,” said Kathy Sizemore, Asher’s grandmother.
Asher was diagnosed with LCH days before his first birthday, but determining a diagnosis was a journey that took months.
LCH is a rare form of cancer in which the body makes too many white blood cells, and it is often treated with chemotherapy. In Asher’s case, it caused lesions and tumors to form up and down his spine.
Before his diagnosis, doctors initially thought Asher had a stiff neck as he was unable to turn his body.
Sitting at the dining room table with a notepad filled with relevant dates and information, Sizemore said the first sign something was wrong came in July 2020.
“We noticed one weekend he had a stiff neck and overnight it got worse,” she said. “[His parents] Meghan and Josh took Asher to the hospital and followed up with a practitioner. They said he has a stiff neck and it was common.”
Sizemore said that after two weeks, they had a feeling something wasn’t normal.
“He couldn’t turn to the left or even take his left arm and lift it up,” she said.
A few weeks went by and the family was able to obtain a referral to take Asher to U.Va. Medical Center, where X-rays and a CT scan were completed.
Sizemore said they received a call from a doctor at the medical center within two days. The scans showed tumors all down Asher’s spine, and a biopsy would need to be performed.
On Sept. 2, 17 days before Asher’s first birthday, he was diagnosed with cancer.
The news was something that can turn any family’s lives upside down. What helped was the consistent support Asher and his family have received since.
“One of the things that helped us get through this is we’ve had a lot of support from locals and the Charlottesville area,” Sizemore said.
Asher’s mother, Meghan Sizemore, said the experience led to her new favorite saying: “It takes a village.”
When Asher was diagnosed, Kathy Sizemore said Meghan began to receive messages from multiple organizations wanting to help out as they could. Some of those organizations included the Yellow Door Foundation of Charlottesville, the Ishan Gala Foundation, the MaDee Project and Mason’s Toybox — which donated the famous red trike to Asher.
“He loves that thing,” Meghan Sizemore said.
Most recently, the family connected with the nonprofit Matteo Runs for Hope, which is run by a 10-year-old boy from Vienna.
Three years ago, Matteo Lambert used his love for running to support Hopecam — a group that helps children diagnosed with cancer to connect with their classmates through web cameras. To support their mission, Matteo runs in 5K races and helps to raise money and awareness of childhood cancer.
Matteo’s efforts have given more than 100 sick children a social lifeline and, in the last two years, he has raised more than $80,000.
“I’m just like any other kid that you know,” he said. “I’m just normal and I can help others because I have a passion to do it, so you just have to follow your passion to help others.”
Matteo plans to run a 5K in Asher’s honor in the near future, where he will continue his tradition of wearing a cape featuring a child battling cancer.
The cape is sent to a child battling cancer prior to a race. When Matteo races, he wears the cape that holds the child’s “superpowers” and once the race is over, the cape is returned to the child.
Although Matteo has not met Asher in person yet, he said he hopes Asher feels honored for being the hero that he is.
“I want him to know that he is really strong and he can beat cancer and he’s awesome,” Matteo said.
Matteo said he also wants others to understand what children with cancer go through.
“What these kids are going through is a lot, and I don’t know myself the experience they are going through, but I know from talking to them that it’s really tough,” he said.
Kathy Sizemore said that to have someone who is 10 helping a child they don’t know was very heartwarming, adding that the world “needs more people like that.”
As Matteo prepares for the race, Asher continues to receive chemotherapy treatments at U.Va. Medical Center. On Friday, Asher returned to Charlottesville for a rescan.
The family announced on the Asher Brave Facebook page the scans showed no new lesions in Asher, and his old lesions were shrinking due to the chemotherapy.
Asher will continue to receive treatments every three weeks for another year.
