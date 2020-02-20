MOUNT CRAWFORD — Libby Orebaugh began her first day as Mount Crawford’s town manager on the first day of 2020, but it was not her first day as a staff member of the town.
The 49-year-old was named to the position by Town Council last year. She previously served as the treasurer and clerk since August of 2018. It is also her first time being a town manager, which she serves as about two times a week.
“Everybody’s been so friendly and so nice,” she said. “It’s just a very welcoming town and it’s a pleasure to work for and if we have an issue arise, we can always work through it.”
She said that when the opportunity to work for Mount Crawford appeared, she jumped at it.
“I’m good with numbers and organization and getting things done,” she said.
Mayor Alfred Cook said Orebaugh is the first town manager of Mount Crawford he can remember.
“I think she’s doing a good job,” he said. “I guess we needed someone to do some of the duties we couldn’t do.”
Cook said residents previously interacted with local government by mail or phone, which wasn’t very popular.
“I’d have people bring taxes to my house just so they could see somebody,” he said.
Orebaugh is also the president of Hose Company No. 4, a volunteer fire brigade for the county, a position she has held for eight years. She said the roles of town manager and president of a volunteer fire brigade are “very similar.”
“It runs very parallel really because of the business aspect,” Orebaugh said. “Even though we’re a volunteer fire company, it’s still running a business, and it’s the same thing here.”
Orebaugh has retained the duties of the town’s treasurer and clerk in addition to town manager, and has also taken on the role of deputy zoning administrator.
“Everything pertaining to the town comes through me first, and if I need to delegate it out, I do,” she said.
Her plans for the town include building a park on the property of the town’s new office at 779 S. Main St. The local government purchased the property in the fall of 2019, she said.
Orebaugh also said she plans to work on some of the sidewalks in the downtown area. She said she would be looking into obtaining grants to help offset costs to taxpayers for the projects.
She said she wants to slightly grow and improve the town, without taking away the “small, hometown” feeling of the area.
Mount Crawford has roughly 500 residents and one stop light, she said, and it is a “tight-knit community. Everybody knows everybody.”
Orebaugh graduated from Mary Baldwin University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in marketing.
She was born and raised in Wisconsin, but her family moved to Harrisonburg in 1988 as her father pursued a career at Walker Manufacturing.
“The people of Mount Crawford are just fantastic citizens, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of folks to work and be with,” Orebaugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.