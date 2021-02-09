A federal judge sentenced a Mount Jackson couple in connection with a Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that led to the fatal overdose of a Shenandoah County resident to more than eight years in prison Monday.
Craig Allen Kidwell, 53, and Norma Lynda Kidwell, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.
On Monday, during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Judge Elizabeth Dillon sentenced each to 100 months in prison.
“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a statement Tuesday.
The Kidwells were among five Shenandoah County residents indicted in federal court on May 21, 2019.
In July 2019, Johnathan Dale Neice, 43, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty to felony distribution and possession with the intent to distribute resulting in the death of a victim identified as J.H. and resulting in serious bodily injury of another identified as J.W.
On Oct. 8, Dillon sentenced Neice to 11 years in prison.
In August 2019, James Harold Lichliter, 53, of Maurertown, pleaded guilty to the same charge.
On Oct. 8, Dillon sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
Stacey Allen Marston, 43, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2019, to felony distribution and possession with the intent to distribute.
On Dec. 9, Dillon sentenced her to 75 months in prison.
The defendants were all charged in connection with the death of J.H. and injury of J.W.
The investigation into the defendants began on Dec. 23, 2017, when police responded to two different locations and found J.H. and J.W., who are husband and wife, suffering from suspected drug overdoses. Federal prosecutors haven’t released the victims’ names, only their initials.
J.W. survived the overdose. She told officers that Neice, a co-worker at George’s Chicken, provided her and her husband with the heroin, according to a criminal complaint.
Neice was arrested at his home in Woodstock.
The criminal complaint states Neice got his supply from Marston, also a co-worker at George’s Chicken. The deal took place in the poultry plant’s parking lot.
Marston cooperated with authorities and admitted to selling Neice the heroin, the complaint states.
Prosecutors say Marston got drugs from Lichliter, who got them from the Kidwells.
The Kidwells got the fentanyl-laced heroin from a Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization, prosecutors say.
During a press conference on May 24, 2019, to announce the charges, then-U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said his office would target overdose deaths because of weak Virginia laws that make prosecuting the deaths as murder difficult.
“We now know we have to treat overdose deaths as homicides,” Cullen said during the conference at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.