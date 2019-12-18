Dakai Corbin, 2, of Harrisonburg, marched through the aisles with a Spiderman beanie on and carried a hat covered with superheroes. He stopped for a moment when he recognized the Captain America tattoo on the left arm of Harrisonburg police detective Randall Life.
“He loves Marvel,” said Dakai’s mother, Traivonna, with a laugh.
Life kneeled, flanked by his daughter, Eve, 6, and showed more his superhero-inspired tattoos as Dakai’s older siblings, Kaijhan, 11, and Kaijheya, 11 crowded around, all while on the store floor of H&M.
The Corbins met Life and other members of the Harrisonburg Police Department at the fourth Shop with a Cop event at Valley Mall on Tuesday evening.
The first place the Corbins went after meeting Life, Eve, officers Rosemary Nuño and Andrew Keller, along with Sgt. Christopher Terrell, was H&M for clothes, where Dakai and Life would discover their mutual interest in superheroes.
“With three kids, they’re constantly growing — especially this one,” Corbin said with a laugh, motioning to Dakai, who was hanging off the handles of the shopping cart inches above the ground.
The annual holiday event pairs police officers with children in the community from groups such as the Boys and Girls Club, according to Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city.
This year, 27 children, some from the same families, were paired with more than 30 officers to roam around the mall and help offset some of the high costs that come with the holidays.
Donations came from Valley Mall, Target, Country Cookin and from officers’ own pockets to give the families a free meal and more than $100 shopping spree.
Sue Boone, 75, is the grandmother of Kellen Beale, 9, of Harrisonburg, and watched happily as he went through the shelves of toys and word searches at Books-A-Million with officers Anthony Bess and Brad Boyce.
“I think it’s most wonderful,” Boone said. “It’s the greatest thing they could do for the kids in our community.”
“It’s also very nice for adults to interact with the police department,” she said.
Boone and Corbin both said it was the first year their families had participated in Shop with a Cop.
“I think it’s a great program — it helps out the families in the community.” Corbin said.
