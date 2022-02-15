Massanutten Regional Library will be giving out free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Central Library in Harrisonburg this week, according to an email from Mary Golden Hughes, director of advancement at MRL.
Today, Wednesday and Thursday the tests will be available for curbside pickup at the facility located at 174 S. Main St. while supplies last each day between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
There is a limit of two test kits per person. Those interested in picking up the kits have been asked to pull up to where the book drop is, and a library staff member will bring out the kit or kits, according to Hughes.
The tests have been provided to MRL through a Virginia Department of Health program called STACC, which was established in November to provide tests to libraries for free distribution to the public.
Hughes said the library did a soft rollout of distribution in late January and early February through a promotion on the MRL website, and 500 kits have been given out since it started participating in the program.
"Demand for the kits through our soft roll-out has slowed to the point that we’d like to get them into the community this week, particularly to area folks who are showing symptoms, have recently had a COVID exposure, or whom are protecting vulnerable family members," she said in an email.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.