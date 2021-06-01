VERONA — After months of consideration, the Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board approved a roughly $14.5 million renovation plan for the Verona facility that focuses on updating its core facilities without adding additional beds.
The plan, which has gone through several renditions since December, includes upgrading the jail’s water heater and lighting system, creating mental health offices and increasing storage and production space for food service.
“The jail requires modifications to its core facilities,” said Timothy Fitzgerald, Augusta County administrator and MRRJ Authority Board member.
The plan was approved nearly unanimously as three members of the board abstained, including Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell, Harrisonburg City Finance Director Larry Propst and Waynesboro Finance Director Cameron McCormick.
Harrisonburg Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho was absent.
The renovation plan was a newly discussed item compared to the board’s last meeting in April, when a vote on a proposed renovation and expansion plan ranging from $40 million to nearly $100 million was still on the table.
After hearing concerns from community members and being unable to gain full support from the jail’s five jurisdictions — the cities of Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham and Augusta — any plan on expanding the facility was scrapped.
Informal meetings were held among the jurisdiction’s three mayors and two board of supervisor chairs to discuss the renovation plans further. No decisions were made by local leaders during those meetings, according to District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler.
It was determined the renovation plan would focus on four key elements: renovation, community corrections, mental health and warehouse/maintenance.
The recommended renovation plan for the existing facility calls for upgrades to the public lobby to improve security, expanding visitation space and renovating the magistrate office.
The plan also includes constructing an inmate medical unit and laundry space, adding roughly 6,200 square feet to the existing facility for additional administrative spaces, adding roughly 3,100 square feet for food service space and approximately 4,200 square feet for warehouse space.
The plan does not include the addition of 48 mental health beds, 192 minimum-custody beds and a 112-bed community corrections facility, and does not address the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029 that was identified in the needs assessment study.
Prior to the board voting on the renovation plan, several community members voiced concerns that the renovation plan would lend itself to an expansion within the next few years.
“This is not intended to allow for additional beds,” Fitzgerald said.
Concerns were also raised about adding mental health offices to Middle River Regional Jail.
Amanda Dameron, with Virginia Organizing, said it was time “we take care of our community in better ways than locking them in jail,” adding that she is willing to work with the board to come up with ways to reduce incarceration and address mental health.
Tracey Stover read a statement provided by Harvey Yoder, who said he would encourage the board to form a commission to come up with more effective and less costly alternatives to incarcerations.
Connie Wright-Zink, a member of the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing, said MRRJ is “not, nor should it attempt to be, a mental health facility,” adding that taxpayer funds should go directly to trained mental health specialists outside the criminal justice system.
“These are people who have mental illness and addiction problems,” she said. “We don’t have an addiction rehab facility within 100 miles of this area. I find that outrageous.”
Following the public comment period, the board moved to approve the renovation plan.
In order to move forward with construction, Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said MRRJ’s five jurisdictions will need to adopt resolutions supporting the renovation plan.
Construction at the jail won’t be expected to start until 2022 at the earliest as the design phase will take one year and a timeline is subject to the jurisdiction approval, King said.
King said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record a discussion on expanding MRRJ will come up at some point in the next few years as the jail is expected to be operating at 300% capacity by 2029.
Since the April 6 MRRJ Authority Board meeting, more than 200 inmates have been transferred from the jail to Virginia Department of Corrections custody.
As of Tuesday, there are 701 inmates at MRRJ and operational capacity remains at 200%.
