The numbers don’t lie, Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeff Newton told City Council during a presentation Tuesday on a proposed expansion of the Verona facility.
The jail has been crowded for years, according to Newton.
The average daily population of the jail was 843 inmates in 2020, and it is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment.
Though the jail’s website says it has a capacity of 902 inmates, the facility’s original Virginia Department of Corrections-rated capacity was 396, according to Newton’s presentation, with enough core space — such as kitchen, hot water and heating, ventilation and air conditioning — in the original construction to handle up to 150% capacity, or 600 inmates.
“In fiscal year ‘18, we were at 222% capacity. In fiscal year ‘19, we were at 233% capacity and even with COVID and depressing the population in calendar year 2020, we were at 204% capacity. We cannot continue to operate at 200% capacity and serve appropriately the citizens of our community,” Newton said.
Part of the issue lies with the Department of Corrections not taking eligible prisoners soon enough, a problem that existed even before the pandemic, according to Newton.
“It’s not uncommon at Middle River Regional Jail that if an offender gets sentenced to a three-year term, which should make them eligible for the Department of Corrections, that they never enter the Department of Corrections custody. They serve their time at Middle River Regional Jail,” he said.
MRRJ staff work “aggressively” to get offenders who are eligible on work release to prepare them for the outside world, according to Newton.
Councilman Chris Jones and Newton agreed that access to reentry programs is important to reducing recidivism of inmates.
Jones also said he was concerned about the price of the $39.4 million expansion and the Department of Corrections’ inability to move eligible prisoners out of MRRJ and into DOC supervision.
Council also discussed finding ways to reduce the number of inmates who need to be placed in the jail by potentially redirecting nonviolent or minor offenders to other places. Council also discussed using or strengthening programs to reduce crime.
Newton said it costs about $56 a day to house an offender at MRRJ.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County joined MRRJ in 2015 as the population at the county jail began exceeding its capacity of 315. Founding members of the authority are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
A quarter of the expansion project’s cost would be covered by the state if the plan is approved by MRRJ member localities.
The revised plan for the expansion includes, according to the presentation documents:
• $4.4 million for renovations, including upgrades to the water heater and lighting for the entire facility, security in the public lobby and expansions to property storage, visitation, mental health offices, food service storage and production space and the magistrate’s office
• $4.6 million for two sets of 24 new individual mental health cells and two day rooms for maximum-, medium- and minimum-custody inmates
• $14.1 million for 192 minimum custody beds across 48 dormitories and mezzanine with an outdoor recreation yard, program area and a potential work release office area for community-custody, minimum- or medium-custody inmates
• $6.1 million for a 112 bed community corrections facility
• $9 million for a one-story expansion to the existing administration support services space, which would add a new inmate medical unit, increased food service space, new inmate laundry and administrative space
• $1.1 million for an expansion of the maintenance building
However, another expansion will be necessary as the proposed plan does not meet the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029, according to the presentation.
The design will take the impacts of future criminal justice reform into account, according to the presentation.
If the expansion is approved, the jail conceptual design is slated to be completed by July 29, the construction documents approved by June 27, 2022, advertising for bids to begin on July 3, 2022, and the loading of inmates on Dec. 13, 2023, according to a potential project schedule in the presentation.
The project would double MRRJ’s debt service, according to Newton.
Council thanked Newton for giving the presentation and discussed how improving jails and reducing crime are difficult subjects.
“We have to have these conversations,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Council will hear from Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County criminal justice planner, about the project at council’s next meeting on Feb. 9.
