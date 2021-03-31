Middle River Regional Jail officials announced Wednesday that inmate visitation for April 5 is canceled due to a planned COVID-19 vaccination.
Superintendent Jeff Newton told the Daily News-Record the facility received a call from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday morning notifying it that vaccines will be made available.
“We will offer it to everybody,” Newton said.
As of Wednesday, there are 768 inmates housed at MRRJ, Newton said.
Newton did not know which vaccine or how many vaccines will be brought to the Verona facility, but a press release will be sent with that information once the vaccinations are completed.
