Middle River Regional Jail transferred 89 inmates out of the jail and into Virginia Department of Corrections custody on Monday, according to a press release from MRRJ staff.
More inmates are slated for transfer to DOC custody in the future, according to the release.
Once these inmates have been transferred, MRRJ will bring back 35 of its inmates who are being housed at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
The in-house inmate population at MRRJ was 675 on Monday, with another 53 inmates on home electronic incarceration, according to the release.
— Staff Report
