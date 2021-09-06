Typically, cheese is cut by members of the Heatwole family of south Rockingham County at their Dayton business.
But on Saturday, the family cut a blue ribbon to formally celebrate the expansion of The Cheese Place at the Dayton Market.
"The new space is almost double our old space," said Megan Heatwole, of Ottobine. Heatwole runs the specialty cheese, nut, candy, spice and other food products business with her mother, Eva Heatwole, also of Ottobine, and her sister-in-law Brianna Heatwole, of Mount Crawford.
The Cheese Place was first opened by Megan Heatwole's grandmother, Mandell Shank, and mother behind Valley Mall in 1993, according to Megan Heatwole.
Three years later, the business moved to its original spot at the Dayton Market, where it remained for the next nearly quarter century, selling dairy and delicious delights sourced locally or from far-flung areas to cheese-craving customers.
In 2019, the end space of the Dayton Market became available, and the family started talking about moving the business to the new spot, from where they could expand the hours beyond the rest of the Dayton Market's to help sell their perishable products pronto.
But they had reservations.
"We thought maybe people wouldn't find us back there," Heatwole said.
She said there was also concern that the Cheese Place wasn't the kind of business people would make a trip to the Dayton Market for alone.
However, the "deciding factor" was evidenced during the pandemic, according to Heatwole.
The Cheese Place was able to stay open through lockdowns as an essential business and, during that time, the Heatwoles found that people still came to the shop.
"Once we realized people were coming to the market specifically for us, we said, 'Let's do it,'" Heatwole said.
Some remodeling later, the Cheese Place had settled into its new digs at the shopping center in May and is now open Tuesday through Saturday — two more days than the rest of the market. The extra space has also allowed the Heatwoles to expand their inventory, she said.
Heatwole said the family is thankful for the community's support through the pandemic.
"I know a lot of businesses didn't make it out of COVID and I'm sad to see that, but through the support of the the community, we were able to stick through it," she said.
The support was clear on Saturday as the shop was busy after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to Heatwole.
"There was barely any room to walk through the store," she said.
The matriarch of the business, 89-year-old Shank, was also at the Saturday ceremony and celebration. Shank shared stories with old regulars, according to Heatwole.
"A lot of the customers remember her from where she worked down there," Heatwole said.
And it remains a family operation for the the Heatwoles as they are even helped by Brianna Heatwole's 4-year-old daughter Hensley and another of Megan Heatwole's nieces, nearly 3-year-old Clara Sandoval, at the shop on occasion.
"Sometimes, you'll see four generations working there at a time," Heatwole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.