There is a bridge in Broadway, just before you turn into Heritage Park. It’s a normal-looking bridge, even forgettable just to look at it.
But it’s dedicated to Capt. Anthony R. Whetzel, a lifelong resident of Broadway and a member of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, who died from cancer at 33 in 2018.
Some people might not know about the special meaning of this ordinary-looking bridge. At least that’s what you hope is the case when you learn that it has been vandalized multiple times.
“I don’t think it’s any disrespect to Capt. Whetzel, but it feels like that to the family,” said Becky Tinnell, principal of John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
A project this week aims to help ward off would-be vandalizers and also provide a little color to the meaningful bridge. The students of John C. Myers painted a mural on the bridge that features bold colors and silhouettes of first responders.
The project is the brainchild of Courtney Spiers, who this time last year was contemplating a way to incorporate the “mission” for the school year, which was to focus on communication, with a hands-on project for kids. Spiers was seeing the work that was going into Heritage Park and how it represented the growth that was happening in the Broadway community itself and knew that’s where she wanted to focus her project.
“The bridge, it was so generic looking with such a powerful meaning behind it,” Spiers said.
Spiers reached out to Whetzel’s family to get their permission and ask them for ideas of what they would like to see painted on the bridge.
Drenna Whetzel was married to Anthony. A teaching assistant at Lacey Spring Elementary School, both Whetzel’s son and daughter attended John C. Myers before attending the school where Whetzel teaches.
When she heard what Spiers and others at John C. Myers wanted to do with her late husband’s bridge, she was all for it.
“I thought it was a great idea that could get the community more involved with the bridge,” Whetzel said.
Work on the mural began last week and Whetzel and her family were able to paint part of it.
“It was really nice that my children could be included in this because it’s ‘daddy’s bridge,’” she said.
Whetzel said her husband was a hard worker who worked his way up in the ranks to become captain, and a huge supporter of the community and the Broadway community in particular, who had a great sense of humor.
When Anthony Whetzel retired due to his health, he got to retire from the Broadway station in the town that he loved.
Work on the mural finished this week. Nine fifth-graders have participated in the project.
“This is one of those purely joyful things,” Tinnell said. “And we needed that after the last year and a half.”
Spiers was able to get a grant from the Rockingham Education Foundation Inc. to purchase premium paint that is vandalism proof. So if anyone in the future has the gall to deface the bridge dedicated to Capt. Anthony R. Whetzel, it will simply be wiped away.
