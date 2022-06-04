The Shenandoah Valley has a rich history of African American athletes.
At the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville on Sunday, Valley native and author Warner “Terry” Howard will present findings from his book, “Through the Years,” a pictorial history of Black athletes in the Valley.
Howard, a Staunton native now living in Georgia, said the book highlights those who attended Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton. It also showcases the careers of Harrisonburg High School, University of Virginia and NBA star Ralph Sampson, and Dell Curry, a Grottoes native, basketball and baseball standout and father of NBA star Steph Curry.
But the book also features athletes that didn’t always get their share of the spotlight, Howard said.
Howard also researched the careers of Howard Stevens, a Harrisonburg High School graduate and NFL running back for the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Colts, and Norwood “Pee Wee” Barber Jr., a Harrisonburg High basketball star who played at Florida State University.
“It’s just a whole gamut of athletes,” Howard said.
Some athletes, like Larry Madden at Lucy F. Simms School in Harrisonburg, were hard to research, due to information being lost or never recorded. Howard said he hopes attendants Sunday gain “appreciation for that part of history that may have been lost.”
Howard was a member of Booker T. Washington’s final graduating class in 1966. That year, Valley schools began to integrate.
Howard said he wrote the book out of passion and tried to capture as much history as he could.
“I’m hoping to inspire people who want to know more, and do their own research,” he said.
Howard’s presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Admission is free.
“I’ve always loved to write,” Howard said. “I wanted part of my legacy to write and capture as much as I can.”
