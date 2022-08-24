A Harrisonburg addiction treatment center is offering training for responding to an opioid overdose at an event on Friday.
In a statement, BrightView and the Central Shenandoah Health District said they will be providing "Rapid REVIVE!" services Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 16 Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg.
According to BrightView, the five-minute training will teach participants how to respond to opioid overdose emergencies. Participants will get certified as a lay rescuer and receive a free box of Narcan.
BrightView’s Harrisonburg location opened in May. The center has helped nearly 100 area residents work toward recovery through nearly approximately 500 hours of medical treatment and counseling, according to the center.
