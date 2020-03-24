Rockingham County is home to the top agricultural producers in Virginia and this week, producers and farmers across the commonwealth will be recognized nationwide.
From Sunday though Saturday, the United States will celebrate the contributions of agriculture through the National Agriculture Week created by the Agriculture Council of America. National Agriculture Day will also be celebrated today.
The ACA is nonprofit that provides planning information and materials, along with supporting and encouraging programs and activities for National Agriculture Day.
National Agriculture Week dates to 1973 when the ACA and the National Ag Day program were formed to increase public awareness of the role agriculture plays in society, according to the ACA.
According to its website, the ACA was founded on four core values: understanding how food and fiber products are produced; appreciating the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; valuing the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and acknowledging and considering career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.
The primary focus of the ACA was to conduct the National Agriculture Day program, which occurs every year during the month of March.
The National Day Calendar suggests those who want to observe National Agriculture Week and National Agriculture Day can do so by attending an event hosted by a local FFA chapter or a National Farm Bureau Federation. There are no events scheduled in Rockingham County.
