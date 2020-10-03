Industry group the American Hotel and Lodging Association has grim predictions for potential permanent job losses if another COVID-19 stimulus bill is not passed by Congress.
Data gathered from an AHLA survey reported nearly 75% of hotels nationwide will be forced to lay off more staff and 67% of American hotels would not be able to stay open for another six months if there is no aid.
Results from the survey detail nearly 20,000 of the more than 52,000 direct hotel jobs in Virginia were lost between the beginning of the pandemic and September.
Roughly 75% of the Valley region’s unemployed workers are already from the hospitality sector, according to Jay Langston of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
The pandemic “is taking a toll in that particular sector,” Langston said.
Nationally, the economic recovery is beginning to slow even though about 60% of hospitality jobs have been recovered since the worst days of the economic crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
Roughly 661,000 jobs were added nationwide in September, bringing the national unemployment rate under 8%, though it is less than half of August’s 1.4 million new jobs and is a continuation of the trend of slowing job regrowth.
Harrisonburg itself has over 2,000 hotel rooms across 20 hotels with three more slated to open in 2021, according to Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg tourism manager.
Last year, over 1,200 jobs were provided by these businesses, which raised about $5 million in tax revenue for the city, also according to Bell.
Bell said at the end of March she began calling local hotels to check in on them after travel began to slow as COVID-19 cases started to rise quickly and Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency. She said businesses were optimistic and had no plans to close.
The strength of the city’s hotel sector is that clients are drawn to Harrisonburg for a variety of reasons, including work, travel up and down I-81 and tourism, according to Bell.
Though the lack of graduations and sporting events at James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University have impacted hotel business, an increase of in-state tourism to attractions such as Shenandoah National Park have helped, Bell said.
Shenandoah National Park had its highest visitation figures since the 1990s in July and August.
Bell said since international travel has been curbed, many are still looking to get away and the Valley offers an outdoor experience away from large crowds but a relatively short distance from major metro areas.
“We are perfectly positioned, particularly for people in the Richmond or D.C. area, for an excursion,” she said.
On the other hand, large urban-area hotels that typically rely on business from mass gatherings nearby have been hit the hardest, according to Brent Jackson, the president of Jackson Hotel Management.
“That’s where you’re seeing all of the layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he has heard of layoffs in Harrisonburg, though not to the same extent as large hotels that have cut hours or reduced the number of their union or high-paid workers.
“Locally, here in Harrisonburg, we’ve been impacted less when you see the numbers and these surveys,” he said.
Jackson Hotel Management applied and received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep workers on staff, according to Jackson.
“That government assistance is helpful for us not have to lay off our staff or reduce hours or otherwise put somebody in a position where they might need to go on unemployment or get other government assistance,” he said.
Other industries, such as the airlines, had bailouts to protect their workforce, but Congress doesn’t seem to have the same drive to help hotels keep their employees and the doors open, according to Jackson.
“In the meantime, we’re doing the best we can to keep our guests and workers safe and our employees working,” Jackson said.
Many industries have put forward similar reports warning of dire employment consequences unless there is aid from the federal government, according to Langston.
He said the issues such reports raise are “legitimate.”
“A lot of it is to get attention, to draw attention that ‘Hey, we’re suffering, too, and we need help from the federal government as well,’” Langston said.
