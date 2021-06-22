Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that 70% of Virginians 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — beating the goal of President Joe Biden to reach that point by Independence Day.
Across the state, 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered, and 4.9 million Virginians have had at least one dose of a vaccine. Monday data from the Virginia Department of Health showed 69.6% of residents 18 and older had received at least one dose.
Nearly 46% of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have gotten their first dose, and over 40% of county residents and nearly 39% of city residents are fully vaccinated, according to Monday data from VDH.
Health officials have calculated that a 70% vaccination rate is needed to establish herd immunity to COVID-19. Herd immunity is achieved when a large enough ratio of a population becomes immune to a sickness, making the spread less likely to those who are not immune, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the Shenandoah Valley, the locality with the highest vaccination rate is Staunton, where nearly half the city’s residents are fully vaccinated and over 56% have had a least one dose.
Some of the localities with the highest vaccination rates in Virginia include the counties of Fairfax, Loudoun, Northampton and Albemarle, while some of the localities with the lowest rates include the counties of Page, Patrick, Carroll and Lee, according to VDH data.
Vaccines are free and are being distributed by family doctors, health systems, pharmacies and health teams. VDH announced Monday that 150 pharmacies are expanding their hours through July 4 to increase access.
The Central Shenandoah Health District has held 57 on-site and mobile vaccination clinics in the region since the state opened vaccines up to residents 16 and older on April 19, CSHD spokesperson Laura Lee Wight said in an email.
Between Thursday and Sunday, seven more clinics were held in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, according to Wight.
“These clinics take different forms, some were onsite at places of employment, through local churches, schools, festivals, etc. This does not include mobile clinics hosted by our healthcare partners such as hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and pharmacies,” she said in the email.
CSHD has worked with numerous community groups to reach different populations who may want more information about the vaccine before getting it or may be misinformed about what the vaccine actually does or how it works.
Some of the groups include housing developments, such as Harris Gardens Apartments and Chestnut Ridge Apartments, local school systems and universities, churches such as Covenant Presbyterian, and immigrant support groups such as Church World Service, NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center, The Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos and the Virginia Department of Social Services Office of New Americans, according to Wight.
Barriers to getting a vaccine for people also include transportation issues, schedule conflicts and nonproficiency with the English language.
“We’re working with all of these community partners to address these barriers and figure the best location for these clinics and the best times to have them,” said Jordi Shelton, another CSHD spokesperson.
She said there are many different methods used to reach different people in the same locality.
“Every shot in an arm is a win,” Shelton said. “That’s going to be how we resume our normal activities. We’re really trying to get to that 70% threshold, and every vaccination is important.”
The last recorded COVID-19 death locally was of a Rockingham County resident on June 11, while two other county residents were killed the day before by the disease, according to VDH data. The last city death caused by the virus was on May 28.
In total, 112 county and 95 city residents have died from the virus since it first claimed the life of a Rockingham County resident on April 11.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted locally and nationally as vaccination rates have risen.
