Roughly 45 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center as of Wednesday, making up roughly one-third of the hospital's total inpatient population, according to the most recent data available from the hospital.
"This is effectively our fourth peak and it is our highest peak and it is a peak that is continuing to increase every day at greater rates than we have seen before," said Dr. Jordan Asher, chief physician executive at Sentara Healthcare in a call with media Thursday.
Emergency rooms are busier than ever and he said the wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations is not happening in just in one area of Sentara facilities — it's happening across the board.
"We're seeing the wave rise everywhere," he said.
On Dec. 26, there were around 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations at Sentara hospitals, Asher said.
"This morning, there were above 600, so they have effectively tripled in a 10-day period," he said.
Before, the highest peak was around the low 500s, he said. This was around a year ago when vaccines were just becoming available to those most at-risk, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Asher said residents should not go to the hospital if they think they have COVID-19. They should get tested and follow self-quarantine guidelines and, if they start having bad symptoms, then they should seek care from the hospital.
Not only is Sentara seeing unprecedented levels of COVID-19 inpatients, but also unprecedented levels of requests for testing, he said.
Sentara is not close to running out of tests for patients, but at-home tests are in short supply for multiple reasons, according to Asher.
Some companies stopped producing tests because they did not sell enough and are now having to renew production, while some large companies bought up so many tests it became harder for the public to obtain tests, he said.
The Omicron variant's contagiousness is impacting Sentara's staffs and thus ability for the workforce to do their jobs, Asher said.
Vaccines and boosters reduce sickness but the sheer amount of spread means there is still a large amount of people getting seriously ill, he said.
He implored residents to get vaccinated for themselves and get vaccinated and wear masks while in groups to reduce the chance family members, neighbors and more could get the virus.
"Please do your part because you might not be the one that gets sick and needs our care in the hospital, but someone else will," he said.
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at four times the rate of the vaccinated and only 1.5% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus. Only 0.0169% of those vaccinated have died, according to VDH.
Nearly 300 local residents have died from the virus — 116 people who lived in Harrisonburg and 182 who lived in Rockingham County, according to VDH data.
The most recent death recorded was of a Rockingham County resident on Monday, according to VDH.
Over half the county's residents, 52.7% have been fully vaccinated and roughly 5% are waiting to get their second shot, while in the city, 52.1% of residents are fully vaccinated, while over 6% of residents are waiting to get their second shot, according to VDH data.
Statewide, nearly 78% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to VDH data.
