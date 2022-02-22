Neighbors and a local franchise in Harrisonburg have come together to help a woman who lost her father, a place to live and her possessions in a fire earlier this month.
Ray Good, 73, the woman’s father, died from his injuries in the fire, which resulted in the home at 448 E. Gay St. being a total loss. He is remembered as a caring, clever neighbor with a good sense of humor, according to Kyle Lawrence, who lived across the street from Good for many years.
The cause of the fire, which occurred on Feb. 6, has been determined to be accidental.
Lawrence helped start a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 for Good’s daughter, Theresa.
“That’s what makes a strong neighborhood — physically seeing people on a daily basis ... and the reason why folks are so eager to help each other out,” he said.
As of Monday evening, the fundraiser has collected over $7,000, according to the webpage.
In addition, the McDonald’s on South Carlton Street is collecting cash donations for Good’s daughter, who works there, according to Jenna Waker, of Elkton, manager of the restaurant.
“We just want to help her and get her support and helping her with [the things] she lost,” Waker said. “We’re trying to make sure she got some of it back, and she’s lost some things in there that’re irreplaceable.”
Waker said she knows how devastating a fire can be since her family had a house fire when she was young.
“Being left with nothing, it’s hard,” Waker said.
Employees collect cash at the restaurant, and when a collection box is full, they hand it to Good’s daughter. They’ve also started telling customers who don’t have cash handy they can donate through the GoFundMe effort, according to Waker.
Lawrence said he set up the GoFundMe earlier this month. He said the tragedy emphasizes the importance of neighborhood solidarity and the responsibility to care for one another in times of need.
Neighbors in the Northeast neighborhood have also been raising funds to rebuild the home of J.P. Pringle, whose home burned down in August.
Barbra Knupp of Harrisonburg, Good’s sister, said the outpouring of support for her niece has been a “blessing.”
“I was initially surprised because she wasn’t the primary [homeowner], but she did lose everything in the fire,” Knupp said.
She said donations of clothes have also been made as the family comes together as well to try to help find future housing and replace what can be that Good’s daughter lost in the fire.
“This will help her get set up in a place and replace what she’s lost and take care of her,” Knupp said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.